PCU vs CHI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers Prediction, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s PCU vs CHI: Taipei T10 League is a first of its kind cricket tournament in the country and is being played between eight teams. In total, there will be 24 league matches followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and then the final will be played on May 17. The eight teams are FCC Formosans, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, Taiwan Dragons, TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils.

Around 160 cricketers are taking part in the league with all matches to be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District in Taipei City. The matches will be live streamed on Sports Tiger app.

TOSS – The toss between PCCT United and Chiayi Swingers will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground

PCU vs CHI Dream11 Team

Pruthvi More (captain), Shahzad-Khan Muhammandzai (vice captain), Asif Tanoli, Muhammad Mujahid, Saurabh Hajari, Devesh Barshilia, Vishwajit S Tawar, Muhammad-Amjad Zafar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Meer Shuib Farooque, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq

PCU vs CHI Squads

PCCT United: Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Chiayi Swingers: Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Saurabh Hajari (C), Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

