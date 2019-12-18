Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pakistan Women vs England Women Prediction Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia, 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I PK-W vs EN-W: The England women’s cricket team are currently playing the Pakistan women’s cricket team in Malaysia in December 2019. The tour consists of three Women’s One Day Internationals, which form part of the 2017 20 ICC Women’s Championship, and three Women’s Twenty20 Internationals. All of the matches are being played at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Pakistan have played England eight times previously in WODI matches, without recording a win. In WT20Is, the teams have faced each other ten times previously, with England winning nine of those matches

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women vs England Women will take place at 7:00 AM (IST).

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

My Dream11 Team

Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Javeria Khan (VC), Sidra Nawaz, Katherine Brunt (C), Natalie Sciver, Nida Dar, Anya Shrubsole, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Sophie Ecclestone

PK-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Bisma Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Javeria Khan, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight

Vice-captain Options: Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Nida Dar

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones(w), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Kirstie Gordon, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

