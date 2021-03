PP vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11s For Today’s Bihar T20 Match 7 March 23, Tuesday 2:00 PM IST

PP vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11s For Today's Bihar T20 Match 7

Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s PP vs BB at Urja Stadium, Patna: In the seventh match of the ongoing Bihar T20 competition, Patna Pilots will take the field against Darbhanga Diamonds.

TOSS: The Bihar T20 match toss between Patna Pilots and Darbhanga Diamonds will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) – March 22 in India.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Shabbir Khan (captain), Animesh Kumar (vice-captain), Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Sakibul Gani, Harsh Raj, Shaseem Rathore, Vipul Krishna, Samar Quadri, Imtiaz Alam

Patna Pilots: Vijay Kumar Bharti, Shaseem Rathore, Mangal Kumar Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Samar Quadri, Srman Nigrodh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Pawan Kumar

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar, Inderajit Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Bipin Saurabh, Kundan Sharma, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Suraj Chauhan

Patna Pilots: Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket, Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar

Darbhanga Diamonds: Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna, Babul Kumar, Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Chauhan

