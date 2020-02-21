Mohammad Hasnain's maiden four-wicket haul and Azam Khan's first-ever half-century helped Quetta Gladiators to begin their title defence with a three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the opening match of the HBL PSL 2020 at Karachi's National Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Hasnain returned four for 25 in his four overs which played a crucial role in bowling out Islamabad United for 168 in 19.1 overs after Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bowl. <p></p> <p></p>The right-arm pacer was supported by Ben Cutting and Sohail Khan who took three and two wickets respectively. <p></p> <p></p>With 64 runs from 40 balls, Dawid Malan, who hit five fours and three sixes, was the top-scorer in Islamabad's innings. Wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi, who opened the innings, had the second-best score of the innings (23 off 13). <p></p> <p></p>Quetta Gladiators chased down the target with nine balls spare as Azam, playing only his second T20, scored 59 off 33, hitting five fours and three sixes. <p></p> <p></p>The 21-year-old crafted a crucial 62-run partnership with his captain Sarfaraz (21 off 18) to help Gladiators recover from 26 for three. <p></p> <p></p>Mohammad Nawaz and Cutting chipped in with 23 off 13 and an unbeaten 12-ball 22 respectively down the order. <p></p> <p></p>For Islamabad, Musa Khan, the Pakistani international, took three wickets for 34 runs, while bowling a maiden in his four overs. Akif Javed, Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt picked up a wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>For his exploits with the ball, Hasnain was named man of the match. <p></p> <p></p>On Friday, Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi, while Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores</strong>: Islamabad United 168 all-out, 19.1 overs (Dawid Malan 64, Luke Ronchi 23, Faheem Ashraf 20; Mohammad Hasnain 4-25, Ben Cutting 3-31, Sohail Khan 2-21) vs Quetta Gladiators 171-7, 18.3 overs (Azam Khan 59, Mohammad Nawaz 23, Ben Cutting 22 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 21; Mohammad Musa 3-30) <strong>Result</strong> : Quetta Gladiators won by three wickets</em>