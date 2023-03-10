PSL 2023: Rashid Khan, Sam Billings Sing 'Mast Hua.. Barbaad Hua' | Watch Video
Rashid Khan enjoys singing and keeps posting his small videos of singing, but his collaboration with Sam Billings is winning fans' hearts.
New Delhi: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and England wicket-keeper Sam Billings were spotted jamming and singing "Mast hua.. Barbaad hua" while travelling during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Rashid posted a story from his Instagram handle, having some funny moments with Billings, his Lahore Qalandars teammate in PSL.
Chaudhary @sambillings Ali Baga singing - ? Mast Huwa, Barbaad Huwa ?#LahoreQalandars #PSL08 #HBLPSL2023 pic.twitter.com/N9pxGHMN2gSadiq Hussain | UX/UI Designer (@BeingSadii) March 10, 2023
The Afghan spinner enjoys singing and keeps sharing glimpses of his talent on various social media platforms, but his collaboration with Billings is winning fans' hearts. Twitterati loved the video and praised Billings for his singing.
@sambillings you are the amazing personality! ? & @rashidkhan_19 you are the best! ? You both are enjoying in our beautiful country, Pakistan?? @lahoreqalandars players are so lovely! #HBLPSL8 #PSL8 #PSL2023 #HBLPSL2023 #PSL08 #IUvLQ #LahoreQalandars pic.twitter.com/vY10YEH59CShehla Ahmed (@SYEDASHEHLAAHM1) March 10, 2023
Lahore Qalandars are most successful side in PSL 8 as they top the table winning seven of their nine matches so far. Qalandars have already qualified for the playoffs. Rashid is in sensational form throughout the tournament, taking 15 wickets in seven matches with a marvelous economy rate of 6.11 which is the best in the tournament. He is the second-highest wicket-taker, standing three behind his national teammate Ihsanullah Janat who has taken 18 wickets so far. On the other hand, Billings is also proving himself instrumental, giving Lahore Qalandars good support in the lower batting order and scoring crucial runs in the last overs. Billings has scored 168 runs in six innings so far.
