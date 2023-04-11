'PSL Has Made Us Financially Stable': Najam Sethi Confirms PCB Will Boycott Asia Cup And Cricket World Cup In India

Sethi said that PSL has made PCB financially independent so they will boycott Asia Cup and ODI World Cup if BCCI or ICC try to change Asia Cup venue.

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has revealed that PCB is ready to boycott Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Cricket World Cup if there is any change in the venue of the Asia Cup. The mega event is in hot soup after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that team India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and they will push for a change in venue. Pakistan too retaliated saying that Pakistan will not play World Cup in India if the Men in Blue don't come to Pakistan.

Amidst reports that both teams can play their Asia Cup and World Cup matches at neutral venues, Sethi made a big remark saying that PCB is ready to bear the financial losses that will happen by boycotting the Asia Cup and World Cup, adding that PSL has made them financially stable.

"If we don't play Asia Cup, we will face a loss of $3 million. If we don't play World Cup or boycott it, then our relations with ICC will worsen. India and Pakistan game in a World Cup also holds great significance. Issues will arise," Sethi said in an interview with a local TV channe as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk.

"As far as finances are concerned, my personal opinion is that in the past, PCB was dependent on the money from ICC, so we had to agree to their terms. However, now PSL has made PCB financially independent. We get the same amount from PSL, which we receive from ICC. We have decided that we are ready to bear loss of $3 million in order to protect our honour and political stance," Sethi added.

Sethi said that he understands that people of Pakistan want the Men in Green to stay firm on their stance if India don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.