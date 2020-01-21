Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has replaced Faf du Plessis as the new captain of South Africa for the upcoming three-match series against England, starting on February 4.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise for Du Plessis (who averaged over 67 in ODIs last year) who has been left out of the 15-man squad to face England.

Selectors have included five uncapped players Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne in the squad.

Du Plessis led his country in 39 ODI matches, with South Africa winning 28 and losing 10of them. His captaincy in the longer format was continuously under scrutiny with South Africa slipping to seven losses in their last eight Tests. De Kock, who has accumulated 4907 runs at an impressive average of 45.01, has also led his side his in two ODIs, with South Africa losing both those matches.

CSA Acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said on Tuesday (January 21): “We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become. Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart.

“We are confident that the new leadership role will bring out the best in him as a cricketer and that he can take the team forward into the future and produce results that South Africans the world over can be very proud of. We wish him the very best in this new role and look forward to watching him make his mark in this series against the World Cup Champions.”

CSA Independent Selector Linda Zondi noted: “We are really pleased with the squad we have selected, it is a good indication of the depth that we have in the country. The road towards the 2023 Cricket World Cup starts now and we want players doing well in our domestic structures to see the rewards of the hard work that they have put in.

“The pool that we build going forward is going to be vital in the selection of that 2023 World Cup squad but also without looking too far ahead, we are confident that we have players that will make South Africa proud in this ODI series against a confident England team.”

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne