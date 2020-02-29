Indian spinners have set the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 alight with their impressive performances in the group stage helping their team win all four matches. Legspinner Poonam Yadav bamboozled defending champions Australia in the tournament opener before Radha Yadav trapped Sri Lankan batters as India romped to their fourth straight win.

Radha took 4/23 from four overs on Saturday as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group match.

Her spell was vital in limiting Sri Lanka for 113/9 and she has credited bowling coach Narendra Hirwani for clearing her mind which would often get jumbled resulting in overthinking.

“Narendra has been with us since the West Indies tour last year in November. He has definitely worked a lot on my bowling,” she said after the match. “My mindset often gets jumbled and I start overthinking about a lot of things, especially my action and my deliveries in general, but he has supported me a lot by freeing my mind up and clearing the clutter.”

India are now just two steps away from claiming a maiden Women’s T20 World title and Radha is hopeful the team will continue to perform in the same vein. “We were working hard for this, so I’m really happy that we have won four consecutive matches. I’m feeling good in general now and I want to do even better in the semifinals,” she said.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu rued the dropped catches, three in all, something which has been their scourge in the ongoing tournament. “We dropped Sophie Devine twice, then we dropped Rachael Haynes twice and now Shafali Verma. Catches win matches, and we have to be taking them when aggressive batters give them, otherwise we can’t stop them,” Athapaththu said.

She praised India for their dominating performance and wished they will make the final. “India are a great team and I hope to see them play in the final,” she said.