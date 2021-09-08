Kolkata: Moments ahead of the announcement of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year, former wicketkeeper Saba Karim picked his side for the marquee event. He made a few interesting choices where he did not pick leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

During a discussion on India News, the ex-India keeper reckoned that players who were part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team during the home series against England should be preferred.

The ex-Bengal stalwart picked Rahul Chahar ahead of Chahal and suggested Varun Chakravarthy as the alternative for Sundar.

“Along with that, I have chosen one player between Rahul Chahar and Yuzi Chahal. According to me, Rahul Chahar brings more to the team. His fielding is also quite good and is bowling well although Chahal has also bowled well. If Washington Sundar is not fit, the Indian selectors might start thinking about Varun Chakravarthy,” he said.

While naming Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his frontline seamers, he also felt T. Natarajan has an outside chance of making the squad.

“I feel you will need experience. Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar will be my three pace bowlers and if India feels that they need a left-arm pacer who has the ability to bowl yorkers and slower balls, then T Natarajan,” he added.

India, who is currently in England for the Test series, start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 which is expected to be a high-octane encounter. The final of the tournament will be played on November 15.