<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the second half of IPL 2021 as he is expecting a second child soon with his wife Louise. The second half of the cash-rich league will commence from September 19 in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler is currently a part of the England cricket team for the Test series against India. The hosts are 0-1 down in the series as the third Test of the five-match series will start from August 25. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share the news of Buttler's absence from the remaining matches of IPL 2021. <p></p> <p></p>"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," read RR's tweet. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a>, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. <p></p> <p></p>We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a>. &#x1f497; <a href="https://t.co/rHfeQTmvvg">pic.twitter.com/rHfeQTmvvg</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1429081368235954176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>The franchise also announced their first replacement for the remainder of IPL - Glenn Phillips. The New Zealand glovesman is expected to fill the big shoes of Buttler. <p></p> <p></p>Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand's domestic cricket and made his international debut for the national side during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017. <p></p> <p></p>The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70 and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the CPL. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Here we go confirmed! &#x1f92a; <p></p> <p></p>See you soon in Pink, Glenn. &#x1f497;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZBlV161oJf">pic.twitter.com/ZBlV161oJf</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1429089757171109891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Royals will also be without the service of star England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow. <p></p> <p></p>"The franchise wishes Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery," the franchise said in a statement.