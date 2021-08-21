New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the second half of IPL 2021 as he is expecting a second child soon with his wife Louise. The second half of the cash-rich league will commence from September 19 in the UAE.

Buttler is currently a part of the England cricket team for the Test series against India. The hosts are 0-1 down in the series as the third Test of the five-match series will start from August 25.

Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share the news of Buttler’s absence from the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

“Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can’t wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily,” read RR’s tweet.

The franchise also announced their first replacement for the remainder of IPL – Glenn Phillips. The New Zealand glovesman is expected to fill the big shoes of Buttler.

Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic cricket and made his international debut for the national side during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017.

The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70 and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the CPL.

The Royals will also be without the service of star England pacer Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.

“The franchise wishes Jofra Archer good health and a swift recovery,” the franchise said in a statement.