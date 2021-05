Ramesh Powar Appointed Head Coach of Indian Women's Cricket Team by BCCI

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the women’s cricket team. The announcement was made on Thursday.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Madan Lal and Mr Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Mr. Powar’s candidature.

(More to follow)