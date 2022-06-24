Ramiz Raja Hints Towards Challenging BCCI’s Decision On IPL In ICC Conference

New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has stated that they might challenge the Board of Control Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to extend the window for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI recently earned Rs 48,390 crore after selling the IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the recently concluded auction. After the auction, Jay Shah stated that the Indian board will be getting an extended window for the IPL in the ICC’s next FTP cycle.

Shah had said, “From the next FTP cycle, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC.”

Ramiz Raja responded to Shah’s statement by saying, “There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference.”

He said, “My point is clear: if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC.”

Ramiz Raja is also ready to restart the bilateral series between India and Pakistan but the political tensions between both the nations have proved to be a major hindrance.

“I have spoken to Saurav on the sidelines on this and I told him that presently there are three former cricketers heading their cricket boards and if they can’t make a difference who will? Twice Ganguly has invited me to attend the IPL finals last year and this year and cricketing wise it made sense to go, but then, because of the situation, we had to look at the fallout of accepting the invitations,” he concluded.

India and Pakistan don’t play the bilateral series but they have faced each other during many competitions in the last few years.