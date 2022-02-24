Ahmedabad: After being dropped from the Indian Test side for the Sri Lanka series, things have got worse for veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane. The senior India batter registered a three-ball duck in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game versus Goa. Rahane was leg before wicket after being trapped in front by Lakshay Garg.

Rahane walked in with the team in a spot of bother at 30 for two. Mumbai had just lost Aakarshit Gomel and Rahane was expected to steady things. While Rahane would be gutted with his ordinary show, fans got together and trolled the top-order batter.

Here is how fans reacted:

Ajinkya Rahane is back to his original form. #RanjiTrophy Harsha. (@CricHarsha) February 24, 2022

Its so hard being Ajinkya Rahane. Just because of 759 ducks people forget that century at Lords in 2014. Cricket is not just about scoring runs ffs, there’s more to Rahane’s game Path Less Travelled (@GoatCristiano22) February 24, 2022