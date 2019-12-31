Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Rajshahi Royals vs Rangpur Rangers Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 28 RAR vs RAN: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Rajshahi Royals vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Alok Kapali, Cameron Delport (C), Naim Sheikh, Shane Watson, Jaharul Islam (WK), Ravi Bopara (VC), Andre Russell, Farhad Reza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Arafat Sunny

RAR vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (C), Ravi Bopara, Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Irfan, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam

Rangpur Rangers: Shane Watson, Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nabi (C), Lewis Gregory, Fazle Mahmud, Jahurul Islam [wk], Mustafizur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mukidul Islam

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Shane Watson, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Nabi

Vice-captain Options: Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell, Cameron Delport

Squads

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson(c), Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Jahurul Islam(w), Fazle Mahmud, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Shadman Islam, Sanjit Saha, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Nadif Chowdhury

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Alok Kapali, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Jayed, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

