New Delhi: Afghanistan cricket players have slammed Cricket Australia for their decision to withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan in UAE. CA in its statement confirmed that they will not play Afghanistan in the ODI series to protest against the Taliban’s decision to ban university education against girls.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was one of the first cricketers to take a stand against CA’s call and threatened to pull out of the BBL.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March,” Rashid said. “I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”

Rashid has been a star performer in BBL and played for Adelaide Strikers this season before leaving the tournament to play in SA T20.

Along with Rashid, several other cricketers also expressed their disappointment on Cricket Australia’s call.