Cape Town: Why not Ravichandran Ashwin? The veteran could easily be a strong contender as Virat Kohli’s successor. Ashwin is not even being talked about as speculations run rife. Most reports suggest Rohit Sharma is the automatic successor to Kohli and if that does not materialise due to fitness concerns, KL Rahul is already there.

Even if these two are not selected, names of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have also been doing the rounds. And that is the reason why it is strange Ashwin is not even being talked of.

He may be 35, but remember he is a spinner and can play Test cricket at the highest level for the next 4-5 seasons – if fit. He brings loads of experience to the table which is gold. The 84-Test veteran would command the respect of his troops because of his achievements. Why not make him the captain?

Also, Ashwin comes across as a good student of the game, who is looking to evolve his skills all the time. He is someone who also has it in him to get aggressive if needed.

Over the past two seasons, Ashwin has grown as a spinner in overseas conditions which also means he would invariably be in the side every time. You do not want someone as the leader who may be dropped.

What works in his favour is that he would not be new to leading teams, he has done it in the past in IPL and has worked closely with MS Dhoni and Kohli to understand the nuances of leadership.