Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts on English Cricketer Ollie Robinson's Suspension Following Old Racist Tweets Go

Following Ollie Robinson’s suspension, the cricket world has started reacted already – with some string comments pouring in from all quarters. Robinson, who made his debut during England’s first Test against New Zealand, was suspended by the England Cricket Board (ECB) following racist and sexist tweets he had made a long time back. The old tweets resurfaced after he was awarded his maiden cap.

Ashwin, who has an opinion on various subjects, spoke his mind out. While feeling sorry for the debutant who had to be suspended after a good first game, he felt vary of what social media holds at stake.

Ashwin tweeted: “I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen”.

I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen. Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, there is speculation over whether Ashwin would be picked for the World Test Championship final playing XI for India or not. If Virat Kohli-led India plays two spinners, Ashwin will certainly feature.

The WTC final is set to take place on June 18 in Southampton. Currently, the Indian team is quarantining in Southampton.