New Delhi: The Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell broke his leg in a horrific accident during a birthday party of a friend on Saturday. He fractured his Fibula and underwent surgery for that. He would be out of action for an indefinite period.

Glenn Maxwell was one of the most crucial assets of the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp and played some astonishing knocks for the RCB side. However, the injury worried fans a lot about Maxwell’s involvement in the 16th edition of IPL.

As per the reports, Maxwell broke his leg while running in the backyard with a fellow celebrating birthday. He slipped as his leg get trapped and the fracture happened. However, neither of the two was intoxicated at the moment.

National selector George Bailey said “Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Glenn Maxwell is among the players retained by the RCB teams and is a crucial players for them in the middle order and his absence from the squad can be troublesome for the RCB camp.

However, according to the reports Mike Hesson has confirmed that Glenn Maxwell would be fit by the time of IPL 2023 and would be part of the squad. The 16th edition of IPL would start around late march. So, there’s a huge chance that Maxwell recovers well by that period.