RCB Players Bow Down To Virat Kohli After He Completes His 100 Against SRH- WATCH

New Delhi:

One of the best batters in the world, Virat Kohli smashed a ton in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and helped his side stay alive in the race for the playoffs. After a wait of four years, he scored a 100 (63 balls). In total, Royal Challengers Bangalore star smashed his sixth IPL century.

During his innings, Kohli hammered 12 fours and 4 sixes, and along with Faf du Plessis (71 from 47 balls) partnership, they chased down the target of 187 runs in 19.2 overs.

After this victory, RCB has now climbed to the No. 4 position in the IPL 2023 points table. On Thursday in Hyderabad, Virat smashed a four on the third ball of the 12th over, which was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to achieve his half-century in just 35 balls.

Right after he completed his century, his teammates who were present at the dugout bowed to him for his incredible innings, video of which is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: