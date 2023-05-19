Advertisement

RCB Players Bow Down To Virat Kohli After He Completes His 100 Against SRH- WATCH

King Kohli scored his sixth IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated: May 19, 2023 8:46 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi:

One of the best batters in the world, Virat Kohli smashed a ton in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and helped his side stay alive in the race for the playoffs. After a wait of four years, he scored a 100 (63 balls). In total, Royal Challengers Bangalore star smashed his sixth IPL century.

During his innings, Kohli hammered 12 fours and 4 sixes, and along with Faf du Plessis (71 from 47 balls) partnership, they chased down the target of 187 runs in 19.2 overs.

After this victory, RCB has now climbed to the No. 4 position in the IPL 2023 points table. On Thursday in Hyderabad, Virat smashed a four on the third ball of the 12th over, which was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to achieve his half-century in just 35 balls.

Right after he completed his century, his teammates who were present at the dugout bowed to him for his incredible innings, video of which is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video:

With this win, RCB jumped to the fourth position in the table having 14 points in 13 matches and boosted their playoff chances. On the other hand, SRH remained at the bottom of the table with just four wins in 13 games.

Virat Equals Gayle's Record

Star batter slammed his first IPL ton since April 2019. Notably, Kohli now has the joint-most centuries in the history of the league with Chris Gayle (6). While Gayle finished with 6 hundreds in 142 matches, Kohli got to the landmark in his 237th game.

 

