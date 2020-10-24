RCB vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings are having the worst season of their history. Their last match, against Mumbai Indians, saw them suffering their first ever 10-wicket defeat in the 13-year history of IPL. Moreover, that has left them with a faint chance of making it to the playoffs. Not only do they have to win their remaining three matches now but also hope few results go in their favour as well. Their opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore seem to have finally struck the balance they have been after for so many seasons. Their gambles are paying off as well. It’s not going to be an easy task for CSK to get past Virat Kohli’s men.

RCB vs CSK Head-To-Head

Bangalore and Chennai have locked horns 25 times before including once this season. Unlike this season, CSK have been dominant with 15 wins while RCB have won 9 times. One match ended in a no result. They met earlier on October 10 when RCB won by 37 runs at the same venue.

RCB vs CSK Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Expect a hot afternoon with temperature touching a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

RCB vs CSK Pitch And Toss Report

Dubai has seen the past few matches being won by the team batting second. Bowlers are increasingly making more impact across the venues and Dubai is no exception. There’s something for fast bowlers with some swing on offer at the start of then innings. Spinners are calling the shots now.

RCB vs CSK Fantasy Tips

Virat Kohli (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, N Jagadeesan, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Sam Curran, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris

RCB vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi

RCB vs CSK Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal

RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Details

Online: Hotstar

TV: Star Sports Network