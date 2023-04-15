Advertisement

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Two Wickets In Two Balls, Sets Twitter On Fire

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in back to back deliveries and stunned everyone with his phenomenal bowling performance.

Updated: April 15, 2023 4:49 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in back to back deliveries and stunned everyone with his phenomenal bowling performance.

Despite lagging in the starting, Delhi capitals have made a stunning comeback as their bowling shattered the middle order batting of the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

The fans are fuming at the wrong shot selection of Dinesh Karthik and showing their anger.

Kuldeep Yadav took two massive wickets - Glenn Maxwell 24(14), who was looking dangerous on the first ball of the 15th over and then dismissed Dinesh Karthik, who tried to go big on the very first ball that he faced but eventually gave the catch Lalit Yadav, who took a good diving catch from deep midwicket.

 

