RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Two Wickets In Two Balls, Sets Twitter On Fire
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in back to back deliveries and stunned everyone with his phenomenal bowling performance.
Kuldeep ??#RCBvDC https://t.co/fsGkLfwVip
Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) April 15, 2023
Kuldeep Yadav is on ? and DK goes for a golden duck! #RCB are looking down the barrel. The strike has forced #RCB to replace a batsman with another one as an #ImpactPlayer, Anuj Rawat it is! ?#IPL2023 #RCBvsDC #DCvsRCB #IPL #TATAIPL #RoyalChallengersBangalore #DelhiCapitals
Criconthego (@criconthego) April 15, 2023
Despite lagging in the starting, Delhi capitals have made a stunning comeback as their bowling shattered the middle order batting of the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.
The fans are fuming at the wrong shot selection of Dinesh Karthik and showing their anger.
RCB fans to Dinesh Karthik#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/C4PznwweTo
TALKSIC (@mammasboe) April 15, 2023
Zero Is Not Only DK's Score But Also RCB's Chances Of Being Champion#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/pEGvyTHVhV
Gems of Shorts (@Warlock_Shabby) April 15, 2023
Kuldeep Yadav took two massive wickets - Glenn Maxwell 24(14), who was looking dangerous on the first ball of the 15th over and then dismissed Dinesh Karthik, who tried to go big on the very first ball that he faced but eventually gave the catch Lalit Yadav, who took a good diving catch from deep midwicket.
What spell by Kuldeep Yadav - 2/23 in 4 overs with a double wicket maiden. pic.twitter.com/TKjVNUIeSU
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2023
What a spell by Kuldeep Yadav. His bowling figure (4-1-23-2) against RCB at Chinnaswamy and the wickets are Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.
Outstanding spell by Kuldeep Yadav! pic.twitter.com/r2HRxXyudb
CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 15, 2023
