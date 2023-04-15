New Delhi: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in back to back deliveries and stunned everyone with his phenomenal bowling performance.

Kuldeep Yadav is on ? and DK goes for a golden duck! #RCB are looking down the barrel. The strike has forced #RCB to replace a batsman with another one as an #ImpactPlayer , Anuj Rawat it is! ? #IPL2023 #RCBvsDC #DCvsRCB #IPL #TATAIPL #RoyalChallengersBangalore #DelhiCapitals

Despite lagging in the starting, Delhi capitals have made a stunning comeback as their bowling shattered the middle order batting of the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

The fans are fuming at the wrong shot selection of Dinesh Karthik and showing their anger.