I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022

The West Indies opener has a massive fan following in India and is regarded as one of the best T20 players to have ever graced the field. Gayle has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played for several franchises namely Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

Known for taking the bowlers to the cleaners in the shortest format of the game, Gayle has had a very successful career in Tests as well as ODIs. Having played over 100 Test matches and 300 ODIs for West Indies, the 42-year-old remains one of the best players to have played the game from the Caribbean region.

However, the talismanic left-handed batter will not be part of this year’s IPL and it is learnt that he has not put his name for the mega-auctions set to be held in the month of February.

Gayle has played 142 matches in the IPL and has scored 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96.