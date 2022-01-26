<strong>New Delhi:</strong> West Indies opener Chris Gayle took to social media to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, adding that he woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. <p></p> <p></p>"Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love," wrote Gayle on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narendramodi</a> reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x1f1ef;&#x1f1f2;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x1f64f;&#x1f3ff;</p> <p></p> Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) <a href="https://twitter.com/henrygayle/status/1486159412247302145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The West Indies opener has a massive fan following in India and is regarded as one of the best T20 players to have ever graced the field. Gayle has been a regular in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played for several franchises namely Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. <p></p> <p></p>Known for taking the bowlers to the cleaners in the shortest format of the game, Gayle has had a very successful career in Tests as well as ODIs. Having played over 100 Test matches and 300 ODIs for West Indies, the 42-year-old remains one of the best players to have played the game from the Caribbean region. <p></p> <p></p>However, the talismanic left-handed batter will not be part of this year's IPL and it is learnt that he has not put his name for the mega-auctions set to be held in the month of February. <p></p> <p></p>Gayle has played 142 matches in the IPL and has scored 4965 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 148.96.