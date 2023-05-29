REVEALED! What Is Written In Sanskrit In The IPL 2023 Trophy Which The Winner Will Lift

New Delhi: Indian Premier League is at it's final stage. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are going to face defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 29 (Monday). In total both the teams have faced each other in 4 matches in the history of IPL. Out of these 4 games, Chennai has just won one match whereas Gujarat has defeated CSK three times.

The IPL is one of the most prestigious T20 tournaments in the world. The cash-rich league is a platform where players get an opportunity to showcase their talent. The winner of the league is not only rewarded with a trophy, but the team also receives big money.

The trophy itself is most beautiful titles in the world with a very inspiring message engraved in Sanskrit, there is a message on the title that reads, "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi."

The message translates to "where talent meets opportunity".

Prize Money That 2023 IPL Winners & Runner-up Will Be Rewarded With: The IPL prize money has been increased four times with time, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India intends to increase it further in the next few seasons; the exact amount is still to be established. The teams will be rewarded with Rs 46.5 crore collectively.

The winning team will receive Rs 20 crore, whereas the runner-up team will receive Rs 13 crore. The winnings for the third- and fourth-place teams total Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.5 crore, respectively.