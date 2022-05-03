Mumbai: The cash-rich Indian Premier League is where dreams are made. Over the years, there are umpteen examples of how an IPL contract changed the fortunes of not just a player, but his entire family. A few notable examples would be Hardik Pandya and Chetan Sakariya among others.

On Monday, India and the world witnessed one more ‘rags to riches’ story unfolding. It happened at the Wankhede stadium and the player was Rinku Singh. The Aligarh-born has been waiting for his chance for the past five years and now that he has got it, he is making the most of it and giving a glimpse of what he can do.

The 24-year-old cricketer took the bull by the horns as he hit a brilliant 23-ball 42* to take Kolkata Knight Riders over the line in a tricky 153-run chase. Rinku received applause from all quarters and also bagged the man of the match award.

Rinku, who was lapped up by KKR for Rs 80 lakh, has had to fight odds all his life and hence it was no surprise that he excelled when put under pressure like he has been all his life. While speaking to the Indian Express, Rinku was quoted saying that he almost became a sweeper to support his family.

“He took me to a place where they asked me to be a domestic worker saaf, safaai aur pochaa maarna (sweeping and mopping). I came back home and told my morther, ‘I will not go again. Let me just try my luck in cricket,” he told The Indian Express.