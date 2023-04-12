New Delhi: The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium witnessed Rinku Singh's peak where he smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes in the final over to lead KKR to a remarkable win. With 29 needed off the last over, GT had the match under control. Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball, which was followed by five sixes from Rinku Singh off Yash Dayal that sealed the game for India.

Rinku had played a similar inning against Lucknow Super Giants in the last season as well but his knock against defending champions made him an overnight star. For Yash Dayal, it was a different story. The young pacer got plenty of support from his family and friends after the nightmarish performance. Now, Rinku Singh has revealed the text he sent to Yash Dayal after hitting him for five consecutive sixes.

"I texted Yash after the game, saying it happens in cricket, you did well last year, I just tried to motivate him a little," said Rinku Singh in an interview with India Today.

Support Pour In For Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders too extended support to Yash Dayal and posted a heartfelt note for him after a horrible outing.

"Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office happens to the best of players in cricket. You're a champion, Yash, and you're gonna come back strong," said KKR in a tweet.