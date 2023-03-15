Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Check Deets

Iyer felt a slight discomfort in his back after the second day's play in Ahmedabad he was immediately sent for scanning.

Indian Team player's injury issues has increased and is a major concern as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to an end, star batter Shreyas Iyer becoming the latest victim.

Shreyas Iyer was dealing with back injury but had recovered and returned back to the Indian squad in the second Test onwards in Delhi. Iyer felt a slight discomfort in his back after the second day's play in Ahmedabad he was immediately sent for scanning. Iyer's back injury not only blow to India's chances in the ODI series against Australia but also Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) chance to lift the trophy.

Iyer is currently leading KKR for the second time in the 2023 edition of Indian premiere league is likely to miss the first half of IPL. Kolkata will not only miss their young captain but also Iyer's absence in the team will effect team's performance as well.

KKR is left with no captain for the start of the season. While the names of Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan are doing the rounds, the franchise has dropped a hint about the person who could captain KKR in Iyer's absence. The hint surely shocked many fans as it was Rinku Singh, the left-handed dasher.

The fans were shocked to see the response the franchise came up with the 'being shocked' emoji and started asking 'Really?' before KKR's social media team deleted the comment on the post.