Advertisement
Rinku Singh To Become Kolkata Knight Riders New Captain? Check Deets
Iyer felt a slight discomfort in his back after the second day's play in Ahmedabad he was immediately sent for scanning.
New Delhi: Indian Team player's injury issues has increased and is a major concern as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to an end, star batter Shreyas Iyer becoming the latest victim.
Shreyas Iyer was dealing with back injury but had recovered and returned back to the Indian squad in the second Test onwards in Delhi. Iyer felt a slight discomfort in his back after the second day's play in Ahmedabad he was immediately sent for scanning. Iyer's back injury not only blow to India's chances in the ODI series against Australia but also Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) chance to lift the trophy.
Iyer is currently leading KKR for the second time in the 2023 edition of Indian premiere league is likely to miss the first half of IPL. Kolkata will not only miss their young captain but also Iyer's absence in the team will effect team's performance as well.
KKR is left with no captain for the start of the season. While the names of Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan are doing the rounds, the franchise has dropped a hint about the person who could captain KKR in Iyer's absence. The hint surely shocked many fans as it was Rinku Singh, the left-handed dasher.
View this post on Instagram
The fans were shocked to see the response the franchise came up with the 'being shocked' emoji and started asking 'Really?' before KKR's social media team deleted the comment on the post.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 4 - ODI
13 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS