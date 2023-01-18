Rishabh Pant To Get Discharge In Two Weeks But Likely To Stay Out Of Action For 4-6 Months: Report

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on 29 December 2022 due to which he is going under treatment for his multiple surgeries. According to the reports, the star player Pant, is likely to get discharged from the hospital in two weeks. Pant successfully underwent major surgery on the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and minor repair on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and is now recovering well. According to reports in The Times of India MCL surgery was crucial to perform but doctors hope that there will be no need to perform any surgery further. "All the ligaments were injured. The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) is a cause of concern. The doctors said that MCL surgery was absolutely necessary. Now, his PCL will be assessed in two weeks. Hopefully, it will not need any further surgery. As of now, he essentially has undergone just one major surgery," a BCCI source told TOI. The resource further added that Pant will be discharged for the hospital within two weeks after which his rehab and strengthening will begin. He will possibly return to action within 4-6 months but before that he will also have to undergo counselling sessions as well. Pant has been admitted in the hospital since 30 December and will be missing some crucial matches including IPL 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. Pant is not part of the Indian team for next 4-5 month's vital Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia as well.