Rishabh Pant To Pat Cummins: Star Players Who Will Miss IPL 2023

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League will see the participation of many star players from all around the globe. But there are many star players who will miss the upcoming season due to various reasons. Here’s a look at some of them:

Rishabh Pant: Due to multiple injuries sustained in an unfortunate road accident on December 30, 2022, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will miss the entire season of the IPL 2023.

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins, Australia’s Test and One-Day International captain, has withdrawn from the IPL 2023, citing a busy international schedule. He was a member of the KKR team in the IPL 2022.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch, Australia’s T20 captain, will also miss the IPL 2023. The right-handed opening batter, who has played for a record number of nine IPL teams, didn’t register himself for the mini auction.

Steve Smith: Former Australian captain Steve Smith will also be absent from the IPL 2023. After not being picked by any franchise in the 2022 mega auctions, he didn’t even register himself for the 2023 mini auction.

Sam Billings: English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who was with KKR in IPL 2022, will miss IPL 2023 after he decided to pull out in order to focus on the longer format of the game.

Alex Hales: Billings’ England teammate and hero of the 2022 T20 World Cup win, Alex Hales, will miss the IPL 2023 due to workload issues.

Mitchell Starc: Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc once again didn’t register himself for the auction, and hence he will miss the cash-rich league.

DJ Bravo: DJ Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He will miss the IPL in 2023 as a player after announcing his retirement from the cash-rich league last year.

Kieron Pollard: Pollard, like Bravo, announced his retirement from the cash-rich league last year after being released by the Mumbai Indians, and will thus miss the 2023 season.