You call him brave, you call him audacious - it does not seem to bother Rishabh Pant - who has his own unique way of expressing himself - be it with the bat or giving lip service. On Saturday, after India beat England at Motera in the fourth and final Test -Pant was having a short interview with Harsha Bhogle. <p></p> <p></p>It was when Harsha told Pant that nowadays fans want to hear more of him than the regular commentators during a cricket game as he brings in the fun element. Pant came up with a hilarious response. He said: "Ab yeh mera compliment hai ya aapko problem thoda problem ho raha hai, toh improve karo aap log bhi (If this is a compliment for me and it's creating a problem for you, then you guys should also look to improve)." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This guy is Unreal.</p> <p></p>'Ab sir ye mera compliment hai ya aapko problem ho raha hai to thoda improve karo aap log' - Rishabh Pant &#x1f923;&#x1f923;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/emO5H5xWDH">pic.twitter.com/emO5H5xWDH</a> <p></p> <p></p> Kanav Bali (@Concussion_Sub) <a href="https://twitter.com/Concussion_Sub/status/1368160617618567169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Harsha ended &#x1f62d;&#x1f62d;&#x1f62d;&#x1f62d; <a href="https://t.co/a0LiA6BDmm">pic.twitter.com/a0LiA6BDmm</a></p> <p></p> jd (@j_dhillon7) <a href="https://twitter.com/j_dhillon7/status/1368155923588419588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Thanks to his whirlwind 101 off 118 balls and sharp work behind the stumps, Pant was awarded the Man of the match. His innings in the first innings helped India - who were in a spot of bother - take a sizeable lead. <p></p> <p></p>"I think the drills have helped, and my confidence has helped, transferring it from my batting to my keeping. This was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure," Pant said. <p></p> <p></p>The lead gave the hosts the edge as they finally thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs. With the win, India set up a date with New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final in Lords.