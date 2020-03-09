Nathan Reardon led an incredible turnaround for Australia Legends as they recovered from the depths of 59/7 but ultimately fell short of the target of 162 by seven runs against Sri Lanka Legends in Match 2 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series in Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>Reardon scored a fighting 96 off 53 as he singlehandedly kept the Australian chase alive after their batting crumbled to the guile of Sri Lankan captain Tillakarante Dilshan (3/35) and Rangana Herath (2/5) to be bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. <p></p> <p></p>With 17 runs needed and two wickets remaining in the final over, Dilshan took the challenge. <p></p> <p></p>Reardon got back to back boundaries before he hoicked Dilshan to mid-wicket which landed in the hands of Sachithra Senanyke, ending all hopes of what would have been an improbable Australia win. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium to post a competitive 161/8. <p></p> <p></p>Several of their batsmen got the starts but failed to convert. Dilshan combined with Romesh Kaluwitharana, who returned to cricket after 16 years, adding 34 runs for the opening wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Dilshan was the first to fall after hitting 18 off 34 while Kaluwitharana scored 30 ff 26 before falling in the 11th over. <p></p> <p></p>Chamara Kapugedera struck three fours and a six in his 18-ball 28 even as Australia continued to chip away. <p></p> <p></p>Farveez Maharoof injected late runs with an unbeaten 20 off 15. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's chase began on a disastrous note as they lost opener Michael Klinger in the very first over and by seven overs, they had lost six wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Reardon belted nine fours and five sixes to pull Australia back into the contest but Sri Lanka held on to start the tournament with a thrilling win.