Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma nearly picked up an injury while bowling against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday in Chennai. It happened off his very first ball of the 14th over. He took a couple of steps and while about to deliver the ball, he twisted his left ankle. Immediately, he was in pain as he called for medical attention. He was on the ground and he took off his shoes, with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav enquiring the extent of the injury and pain.

