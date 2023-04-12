Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's Incredible Record During MI's IPL 2023 Match Against Delhi Capitals

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday (April 11) created a new record, became the leading run scorer in IPL history against the Delhi Capitals.

Updated: April 12, 2023 3:12 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday (April 11) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to secure their first win of IPL 2023. Mumbai rode on Rohit's first IPL fifty in almost two years to chase down the target of 173 runs on the last ball of the match to seal the victory.

During his time at the crease, he scored six boundaries and four sixes. For his superb show with the bat, Rohit bagged the Player of the Match award as well.

ohit was at his vintage best, timing the ball well and picking the lengths very quickly in hitting two fours and a six in a 14-run opening over. Rohit produced the shot of the match by pulling Nortje high over deep mid-wicket for six in the ninth over, before getting his fifty in 29 balls.

During his inning, he broke an incredible record of Virat Kohli in the IPL to reach the No. 1 position. With his 65-run knock against 2020 IPL losing finalists Delhi, Rohit became the leading run scorer against them in IPL history.

Virat was at No. 1 position, in total he scored 925 runs from 26 matches against Delhi, but Rohit took the spot as he now has 977 runs to his name against them, which is the most by any batter in IPL history.

Most Runs Against Delhi Capitals in IPL Matches:
POSITION PLAYER TEAM(S) TIME SPAN MATCHES RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE BEST 100/50
1. Rohit Sharma Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians 2008-2023 33 977 32.56 131.14 74* 0/6
2. Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 2008-2023 26 925 51.38 134.05 99 0/8
3. Ajinkya Rahane KKR, MI, RR, RPSG 2009-2022 20 792 60.92 131.56 105* 1/6
4. Robin Uthappa CSK, KKR, MI, PWI, RR, RCB 2008-2022 28 740 29.60 124.78 72 0/5
5. Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions 2008-2021 26 661 28.73 134.62 77 0

