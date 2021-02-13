India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma slammed his 7th Test century in the second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rohit played a counter-attacking knock to reach the triple-figure mark in 130 balls as his innings was laced by 14 fours and 2 sixes. Ahead of the game, Rohit was facing scrutiny for his dry-run with the bat in the past few matches but the 33-year-old silenced his critics with a responsible innings on a turning track.

Rohit took a double off Moeen ALlidelivery to complete his 100. The last time when Rohit hit the triple-figure mark in Tests was against South Africa on October 19, 2019. It’s also his first Test hundred against England.

Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, unfortunately, the things didn’t go as planned for the hosts as in-form opener Shubman Gill departed for a duck. However, Rohit decided to take the charge over the bowlers to release some pressure.

He shared a dominating 85-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who failed to make an impact in the partnership and departed for 21 on a peach of a delivery from Jack Leach.

Meanwhile, skipper Kohli failed to open his account and bowled on a duck by Moeen Ali. It was a magical delivery from the off-spinner as the ball turned a bit late to dislodge the stumps. It was Kohli’s 11th duck in Test cricket.

After Kohli’s departure, Rohit took responsibility on his shoulders and played with more responsibility.

At the time of filing the report, Rohit shared a 61-run stand alongside Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket.

Playing XI of India and England

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.