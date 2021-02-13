India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma slammed his 7th Test century in the second Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rohit played a counter-attacking knock to reach the triple-figure mark in 130 balls as his innings was laced by 14 fours and 2 sixes. Ahead of the game, Rohit was facing scrutiny for his dry-run with the bat in the past few matches but the 33-year-old silenced his critics with a responsible innings on a turning track. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit took a double off Moeen ALlidelivery to complete his 100. The last time when Rohit hit the triple-figure mark in Tests was against South Africa on October 19, 2019. It's also his first Test hundred against England. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, unfortunately, the things didn't go as planned for the hosts as in-form opener Shubman Gill departed for a duck. However, Rohit decided to take the charge over the bowlers to release some pressure. <p></p> <p></p>He shared a dominating 85-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who failed to make an impact in the partnership and departed for 21 on a peach of a delivery from Jack Leach. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, skipper Kohli failed to open his account and bowled on a duck by Moeen Ali. It was a magical delivery from the off-spinner as the ball turned a bit late to dislodge the stumps. It was Kohli's 11th duck in Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>After Kohli's departure, Rohit took responsibility on his shoulders and played with more responsibility. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the report, Rohit shared a 61-run stand alongside Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Playing XI of India and England</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj <p></p> <p></p>England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.