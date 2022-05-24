‘Call me for any help’ – Rohit Sharma’s sweet gesture for Ramandeep Singh wins hearts

Five times winners Mumbai Indians (MI) had a terrible outing in the Indian Premier League 2022. The team finished last on the points table after losing 10 of their 14 games. After some strange calls in the mega auction, Mumbai fans expected skipper Rohit Sharma, million dollar man Ishan Kishan and other senior players to deliver for the side. However, there was no significant contribution from the senior players as Mumbai crashed out of the tournament after losing their first eight games.

Rohit Sharma also made some weird calls during the tournament. He dropped Tim David after a couple of failures and didn’t use his best pacer Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball in most games initially. Overall, it was a tournament to forget for MI and its fans. The team will be keen to bounce back in the next season and revive its legacy.

Meanwhile, the social media handle of MI has posted a video where the players can be seen leaving for their homes. However, what caught the attention of fans was Rohit Sharma’s sweet gesture for all-rounder Ramandeep Singh. In the video, Rohit asks Ramandeep to stay in touch and call him for any help.

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1528760165121630215?s=20&t=PLkYs0HW0mPyY8BZgjiQ0g

Ramandeep didn’t get many chances for MI this season but he looked like a player the franchise can invest in. In the four games Ramandeep played, he scored 34 runs and took four wickets at an economy of 6.25. Ramandeep’s best performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where he took three wickets for 30 runs.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma, the batter has been given a break from the T20I series against South Africa. Rohit will return to lead the Indian team on the England tour where India will play one Test (continuation of the previous series which India lead 2-1), three T20Is and as many ODIs.