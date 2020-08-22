RTCC vs BBCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Royal Tigers CC vs Baggy Blues CC T10 Match at GB Oval, Budapest 12.30 PM IST August 22

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Royal Tigers CC vs Baggy Blues CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Hungary 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RTCC vs BBCC at GB Oval, Budapest, Hungary: On the opening day of ECS T10 – Hungary match, Royal Tigers CC will be squaring off against the Baggy Blues CC at the GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest. The ECS T10 – Hungary Royal Tigers CC vs Baggy Blues CC match will begin at 2.30 PM IST – August 22. All fixtures will be contested at the GB Oval cricket stadium. With this being the first game of the new tournament for both sides, the neutral could get to witness a tight contest. Both sides have quite a few quality players that can indeed make an impact. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for the ECS T10 – Hungary RTCC vs BBCC upcoming encounter.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Hungry 2020 match toss between Royal Tigers CC and Baggy Blues CC will take place at 2.15 PM (IST).

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Budapest, Hungary.

RTCC vs BBCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Bhaiji

Batsmen: J Murrell (C), V Ravindran, Z Kukikhel, M Ahuja

All-Rounders: A Welligamage, K Shah, S Ahuja (vc)

Bowlers: S Mohandas, A Malikzada, S Khan

RTCC vs BBCC Probable Playing XIs

Royal Tigers Cricket Club: Z Kukikhel, M Ahuja, A Kheterpal, S Ahuja, K Deldar, S Khan, A Malikzada, N Liyanage, R Singh, H Mandhyan, M Bhaiji.

Baggy Blues Cricket Club: B Parvathi, S Mohandas, K Akurugoda, S Raju, R Sharma, K Shah, A Weligamage, J Murrell, S Brennan, V Ravindran and R Hashmi.

RTCC vs BBCC Squads

Royal Tigers Cricket Club: Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Abhishek Kheterpal, Steffan Gooch, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Ali Haider, Sameer Ahmed Khan, Omer Zahid, Akramuliah Malikzada, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Vardhan Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar and Neeshantha Geethan Liyanage.

Baggy Blues Cricket Club: Asanka Weligamage, Bharani Parvathi, Muhammad Hasnain, Raghav Sharma, Rameez Hashmi, Sachin Chauhan, Sandeep Mohandas, Duncan Shoebridge, Jack Murrell, Jeremy Polarouthu, Kalum Akurugoda, Kamran Shah, Sean Brennan, Suganth Raju, Tonmoy Gomes and Vinoth Ravindran.

