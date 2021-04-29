Ruturaj Gaikwad has kept on impressing since making his IPL debut last year. In 2020, he was the only silver lining for CSK in what was a forgetful tournament for the franchise. On Wednesday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gaikwad once again showed why he is hailed as a future star of India. He hit a whirlwind 75 off 44 balls and helped CSK beat SRH by seven wickets.

With MS Dhoni at the fag end of his career, CSK will soon start looking at options to lead the franchise. While most feel Ravindra Jadeja will be Dhoni’s successor, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag thinks otherwise. Sehwag believes Gaikwad should be made the captain of the side in the future.

“I haven’t met him, nor seen Ruturaj Gaikwad play personally, but if he stays at CSK for the next couple of years, he may have the capability to become the captain,” Sehwag claimed on Cricbuzz.

This is contrary to what Pragyan Ojha feels. The former India spinner feels Kane Williamson could be a good candidate to take over the captaincy mantle from Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad was named the man of the match for his brilliant batting.

“Means a lot (his highest IPL score). Little bit disappointed couldn’t finish it well. Think it was little bit two paced, little bit low bounce. Scoring big shots was difficult. It was all about how you hit gaps and hit over the fielders. Just planned who is the better bowler on this surface, who is not,” he said at the presentation.

Not long back, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan brought an end to speculations when he confirmed that Dhoni would be playing the next IPL as well.

Currently, CSK is at the numero uno position in the points table with five wins in six games.