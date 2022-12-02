Ruturaj Gaikwad Creates Vijay Hazare Trophy Record With Ton Against Saurashtra In Final
Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is in his form of his life in Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his fourth hundred on Friday in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy en route to becoming the player with most centuries in the history of the tournament.

The Maharashtra skipper slammed 108 in 131 balls while opening the innings against Saurashtra in the final in Ahmedabad to score his 12th ton in the tournament history surpassing Robin Uthappa and Ankit Bawne, who both have 11 each.

Riding on Gaikwad’s hundred, Maharashtra posted 248/9 in 50 overs.