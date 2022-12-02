Ahmedabad: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his fourth hundred on Friday in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy en route to becoming the player with most centuries in the history of the tournament.

The Maharashtra skipper slammed 108 in 131 balls while opening the innings against Saurashtra in the final in Ahmedabad to score his 12th ton in the tournament history surpassing Robin Uthappa and Ankit Bawne, who both have 11 each.

Most Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy History: Ruturaj Gaikwad – 12* Robin Uthappa – 11 Ankit Bawne – 11 Pinnacle of domestic cricket. 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) December 2, 2022

Riding on Gaikwad’s hundred, Maharashtra posted 248/9 in 50 overs.