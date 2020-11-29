Dawid Malan's half-century guided England to a four-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I at the Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday. With this win, England had taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Chasing a moderate target of 147, openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler had a 25-run stand for the first wicket. Lungi Ngidi scalped Roy - 14 - in the fourth over and provided the breakthrough for the hosts. <p></p> <p></p>Dawid Malan joined Buttler in the middle and the duo added 26-run for the second wicket. The latter departed after playing a knock of 22 off 15 balls. Tabraiz Shamsi removed Buttler in the eighth over. Johnny Bairstow - 3 - failed to impress with the bat as Shamsi send him back to the pavilion. <p></p> <p></p>Ben Stokes came in to bat at number five. He along with Malan stitched a brief 28-run partnership. Stokes departed after playing a knock of 16 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Eoin Morgan joined Malan in the middle and added a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Meanwhile, the duo guided the side to the 100-run mark while Malan smashed his half-century. <p></p> <p></p>Ngidi removed Malan - 55 off 40 - in the 18th over. At that moment, Malan had already done the work for his side and the win was just a formality. <p></p> <p></p>Sam Curran was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the last over of the innings. Morgan remained unbeaten on 26 while Chris Jordan scored 3 not out as England chased the target with one ball to spare. For South Africa, Shamsi bagged three wickets while Ngidi clinched two scalps. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Quinton de Kock and George Linde powered the home side to a respectable total of 146/7 in their 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Proteas batsmen do get the start but they failed to convert that into a big total. Apart from De Kock (30), Linde (29) and Rassie van der Dussen (25*) no other batter was able to covert their knocks. <p></p> <p></p>For England, Adil Rashid finished with the best figures of 2-23 in his four overs. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores: South Africa 146/6</strong> (Quinton de Kock 30, George Linde 29, Adil Rashid 2-23) <strong>lost to England 150/6</strong> (Dawid Malan 55, Eoin Morgan 26*, Tabraiz Shamsi 3-19) <strong>by four wickets</strong>.