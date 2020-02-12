Dream11 Team Prediction

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs England at Buffalo Park in East London 9:30 PM IST:

A young South African side which drew the ODI series 1-1 against 50-over World Champions England will draw confidence from that effort when they take on the Eoin Morgan-led side in the first T20I at Buffalo Park, East London on Wednesday.

It would be a good opportunity for Quinton De Kock to grow as a captain. Temba Bavuma has been in good form and South Africa would like him to get amongst the runs in the T20I opener to set the tone for the series.

Bavuma has been in good form in the T20 format as he showed during the MSL for the Jozi Stars.

Here are the details of the match and the players you should pick in your Dream11.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park in East London

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Temba Bavuma

All-Rounders- Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sam Curran

Bowlers- Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts/Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks.

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood

SQUADS

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts/Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Matthew Parkinson, Moeen Ali

