<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs England at Buffalo Park in East London 9:30 PM IST:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>A young South African side which drew the ODI series 1-1 against 50-over World Champions England will draw confidence from that effort when they take on the Eoin Morgan-led side in the first T20I at Buffalo Park, East London on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>It would be a good opportunity for Quinton De Kock to grow as a captain. Temba Bavuma has been in good form and South Africa would like him to get amongst the runs in the T20I opener to set the tone for the series. <p></p> <p></p>Bavuma has been in good form in the T20 format as he showed during the MSL for the Jozi Stars. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the details of the match and the players you should pick in your Dream11. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 9:30 PM IST</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Buffalo Park in East London</strong> <p></p><h2><strong>My Dream11 Team</strong></h2> <p></p><b>Keeper </b><strong>Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton de Kock (C)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><b>Batsmen </b>Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Temba Bavuma <p></p> <p></p><b>All-Rounders- </b>Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sam Curran <p></p> <p></p><b>Bowlers- </b>Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn <p></p><h2><strong>SA vs ENG</strong><strong> Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><h4><b>South Africa:</b></h4> <p></p>Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C &amp; WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts/Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks. <p></p><h4><b>England</b></h4> <p></p>Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h4><b>South Africa:</b></h4> <p></p>Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C &amp; WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts/Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala<b>, </b>Dwaine Pretorius, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen <p></p><h4><b>England</b></h4> <p></p>Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood/Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Matthew Parkinson, Moeen Ali <p></p><h2><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ South Africa Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</strong></h2>