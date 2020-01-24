Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa vs England Prediction, England Tour of South Africa 2019-20 Cricket Tips For Today’s 4th Test SA vs ENG: England have made a terrific comeback on the tour having won two straight Tests after losing the series opener. They currently lead the four-match series 1-0. The four-match series is the part of the inaugural 2019 21 ICC World Test Championship meaning a lot is at stake. The two teams will then contest a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The tour will end on February 16. The hosts will want to win this contest not only to save the series but also to hand a fitting farewell to Vernon Philander who will retire after this Test.

TOSS The toss between South Africa and England will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

My Dream11 Team

Ben Stokes (captain), Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope, Vernon Philander, Sam Curran, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood

SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Keegan Petersen

England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope

