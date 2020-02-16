Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa vs England Prediction, England Tour of South Africa 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SA vs ENG: The England cricket team are currently touring South Africa from December 2019 to February 2020 to play four Tests, three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches. The Test series formed part of the inaugural 2019 21 ICC World Test Championship. Cricket South Africa confirmed the fixtures for the tour in May 2019.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa vs England will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

My Dream11 Team

Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Vice-captain Options: Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w/c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, Reeza Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Sisanda Magala, Heinrich Klaasen

