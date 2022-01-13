Cape Town: South Africa batter Keegan Petersen on Wednesday conceded the fact that India captain Virat Kohli and first down batter Cheteshwar Pujara have been a bit of a headache for his team in the series and the key to the match would be to pick up early wickets and seize the initiative on the third day of the third Test match played at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town.

India lost both their openers cheaply once again in the second innings but Pujara (9) and Kohli (14) thereafter took charge of the proceedings and saw through the second day to take their overall lead to 70 runs.

“The key would be to pick up a few early wickets tomorrow morning… The two batting now have been a bit of a headache for us in the last couple of innings,” Petersen said in the media interaction after the end of day two’s proceedings.

In the first innings, Kohli top-scored with a well-crafted 79 off 201 balls, while Pujara gave a fine assistance with a 77-ball 43 to steady the proceedings after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed early.

“He’s (Kohli) one of the best batters in the world and he’s showed that time and again. Yes, he will be the big wicket tomorrow and if we can get his wicket early, it will open up the game.”

Petersen, who hit 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side as they were dismissed by India for 210, conceding a 13-run first-innings lead.

“We would have been happy if we overcame the deficit and got a bit of a lead. That was the plan coming into the game today,” he said.

