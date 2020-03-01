Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SA-W vs PAK-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is currently being held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It is a standalone tournament, held eight months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions. For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the ICC announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Sune Luus (VC), Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee (WK), Nida Dar, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Shabnim Ismail

SA-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (C), Nahida Khan/Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus

Vice-captain Options: Shabnim Ismail, Javeria Khan

Squads

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan(c), Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nahida Khan, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Naseem

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk(c), Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

