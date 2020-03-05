Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted during a random net session in Mumbai on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and the 46-year-old showed, he surely has a lot of cricket left in him.

A video that was shared by actor Saiyami Kher, shows Tendulkar having a net were he in a destructive mood. This would surely be a treat for fans, who treat him like a demi-god in India for his achievements.

In the 45-second video, the master blaster, as he is popularly known comes down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and with complete authority lofts the ball over the cover region. The next ball is overpitched on his pads and he nonchalantly flicks it. Finally, he dances down the track again, this time he uses more bottom hand and smashes it straight back over the bowlers head.

Here is the video:

What is that one thing that makes you happy, instantly? For me it’s watching @sachin_rt bat! Got lucky. Happened to be around when he was practising. If he just bats in the nets once a month, I’m sure it’ll bring a smile to millions of faces 😁 pic.twitter.com/q4u8NAhgDl Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 5, 2020

The World Cup-winner has the most number of runs in ODIs and Tests along with the highest number of centuries in both the formats. In 463 ODIs and 200 Tests, he has amassed 18426 and 15921 runs respectively. He also has 100 international centuries to his name.

Not long ago, Tendulkar played an over in Australia against Elysse Perry in a charity match held to raise funds for Bushfire victims.