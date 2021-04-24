Time and again, Sachin Tendulkar has shown the world why he is called the ‘God of Cricket’. From most international runs to most centuries, Tendulkar played cricket for more than two decades at the top. It is not easy to maintain that tenacity, fitness, and that enthusiasm over such a long period, but he did it, and hence he is regarded as the best to have held a bat. That is a big thing considering so many batsmen have played the game that is over the past century. He stands out and clearly!

Here is one video that proves why he is considered ‘God of Cricket’ and a demi-god in India. This is a fan video, which has managed to capture all the moments when a fan or a co-cricketer touched his feet.

Regarded as the greatest, Tendulkar – at 37 – won the World Cup crown in 2011 in India. The build-up before the tournament was that it could be Tendulkar’s last and he has cannot retire without the WC title in his CV. Tendulkar was brilliant throughout the tournament as MS Dhoni-led India to its second WC crown after Kapil Dev achieved the feat in 1983.

Over the years, Sachin has not only mentored young, promising cricketers like Prithvi Shaw but also been an inspiration for many to take to the game. Tendulkar retired from international cricket on 16th November 2013. He played his last Test against West Indies in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.