Sam Billings' Hilarious Reaction To Indian Fan's Meme On Lahore Qalandars' PSL Win | CHECK OUT

: Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in a nail-biting thriller by one run to defend their PSL title. It was a see-saw game where the pendulum swung to and fro, with Lahore marginally winning the game. The team had their back against the wall on a couple of occasions but skipper Shaheen Afridi's all-round show ensured that the team emerge victorious.

At 112-5, Lahore were in trouble of getting bowled out for a below-par score but Shaheen Afridi smashed 44 off 15 balls to take Qalandars to a solid score of 200-6. In the second innings, Sultans were motoring along nicely with over 100 runs in the 10th over, with nine wickets in hand and looked set for an easy win. However, Rashid Khan dismissed dangerous Rilee Rossouw before Shaheen Afridi ran riot and took the wickets of Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali and Usama Mir to trigger a collapse.

Abbas Afridi hit a few lusty blows and brought the equation down to 13 runs in the final over but Zaman Khan held his nerves and helped his team win by one run.

Qalandars' title-winning run was aided by some outstanding performances from Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings, Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

Meanwhile, post the remarkable win, an Indian user posted a hilarious meme on Twitter, showing a morphed video of Shaheen Afridi and Sam Billings dancing to celebrate Qalandars' win in PSL final. When Billings came across the post, he shared the meme with a laughing emoji.