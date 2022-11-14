New Delhi: England wicket-taker batter Sam Billings has confirmed that he will not be participating in the IPL 2023 to focus more on a longer format at the start of the English summer. Billings was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction this year and played eight matches for the franchise, scoring 169 runs at an average of 24.14.

“Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket.”

In another tweet, he said: “Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully, see you again in the future.”

Sam Billings has played 30 matches in his IPL career, scoring 503 runs at an average of 19.35 with his highest score being 56. Billings have played for several franchises, including Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Billings is trying to cement his place in the England Test side. He is often selected in the team as a backup to Ben Foakes. England will next play a three-match Test series against Pakistan in away series.