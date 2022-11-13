Melbourne: England defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to become the second team ever to win two T20 World Cups after West Indies. Sam Curran’s player of the match winning performance with the ball was one of the key reason behind England’s 5-wicket victory.

Sam Curran recorded history in front of his name by surpassing Virat Kohli and becoming the youngest player of the tournament in T20 World Cup history. Virat was 25 years when he won his first T20 World Cup player of the tournament and Sam Curran achieved this feat being 24 years old.

He also won the players of the match for his astonishing spell of 3 wickets in four overs for just 12 runs. Sam played the key role in restricting PAK on 137 runs. Then Ben Stokes’ played a unbeaten half century knock to help England chase it down with an over remaining.

The 24-years old was humble after receiving the player of the match award and said Ben Stoked deserved it more for his knock. He said “I don’t think I should be getting this, the way Stokesy played there, to get a 50 in the final, he should get this. He has done it so many times for us! We’re going to enjoy this occasion, very special. Ben Stokes is Incredibly special. He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him. People question him (Stokes), but there’s no questioning him… he’s the man.”

“To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. Amazing crowd. I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven’t bowled much at the death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up. How good is it to be a World Champ,” Curran added.