Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who was removed from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) panel of commentators on Saturday has finally broken his silence on the issue. Manjrekar accepts the decision as he feels the board was not happy with his performance.

According to a media report, he was left out of the panel and was not present for the first ODI between India and South Africa in Dharamsala that eventually was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that, maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional,” Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar is also involved in the ICC’s panel of broadcasters and even though he may still be on board with the International Cricket Council, the BCCI seems to be done with him. It is also being suspected that he may be dropped from the IPL too, provided the league goes ahead as planned from April 15.

“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a BCCI source told Mirror.

The 54-year-old has played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India and amassed 2043 and 1994 runs respectively.