Sanju Samson To Nitish Rana: List Of All 10 Captains For IPL 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 is set to start from March 31 where Chennai will play the opener clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans which is set to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is set to start in less than a week's time, it is scheduled from 31 March 2023 and final will be played on 21 May 2023. The match of 10 team tournament will be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings. In total 10 teams will battle in a double round-robin home and away format, with four teams headline into playoffs - Eliminator, two Qualifiers and the Final.

In total 74 matches will be played across 12 venues. All the ten teams has finalised their squads in the recently concluded IPL Auction in December 2022. There were many permutations and combinations in the team since many key players are likely to miss the tournament due to injuries including Delhi and Kolkata captains Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. All 10 teams has announced their respective skippers.

Here is the complete list of all 10 IPL captains for 2023:

Chennai Super Kings (MS Dhoni): Former India captain MS Dhoni will lead his regular franchise Chennai. This will likely to be his last IPL season. The team will look forward to win lift the trophy 5th time.

Mumbai Indians (Rohit Sharma): One of the most successful IPL franchise is led by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, MI will miss the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the pacer is out of action due to back injury since September 2022.

Delhi Capitals (David Warner): In absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant, David Warner will lead Delhi for the whole season. Pant's absence will haunt the franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Faf du Plessis ): Last year former Indian captain Virat Kohli stepped down FROM RCB's captaincy and in his place South African player Faf du Plessis took the lead. Bangalore franchise acquired the services of Faf for Rs 7.00 Cr in IPL 2023 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Nitish Rana): Kolkata have appointed a new skipper for the first half of the Indian Premier League's latest edition. Star batter Nitish Rana replaced Shreyas Iyer for this designation. Shreyas is likely to join the squad back, mid-season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Aiden Markram): Hyderabad, over the years, have garnered a reputation in the IPL. Kane Williamson who was leading the team last year is replaced by South Africa captain Aiden Markram. Markram was bought by Sunrisers in the 2022 players auction for Rs. 2.60 crore. In total of 20 IPL matches Markram scored 527 runs with an average of 40.54.

Punjab Kings (Shikhar Dhawan): Dhawan was bought at the 2022 auction and was Kings' top-scorer last season with 460 runs in 14 innings. With most expensive IPL purchase Punjab included Sam Curran in the squad for 18.5 crores.

Gujrat Titans (Hardik Pandya): Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Hardik Pandya shocked everyone in the last edition with their top performance in their debut season. Gujarat will open the IPL 2023 tournament with the first match against Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

Lucknow Super Giants (KL Rahul): New IPL franchise Lucknow will be lead by KL Rahul. The franchise has finished third in the league in their inaugural season of Indian Premier League.